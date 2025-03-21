One killed in Nawabshah road accident

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) One person was killed in a road accident that took place near Nawabshah bypass area of Shaheed Benazirabad district of Sindh province, tv channels quoting Police sources reported on Friday.

According to details, a rashly driven trailer hit the motorcyclist passing through Nawabshah bypass area of

Shaheed Benazirabad district of Sindh. As a result of accident, the ill-fated bike rider died on the spot.

Police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital. Police team also started search operation

for the driver of heavy vehicle.