One killed in Nowshera road mishap

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :A person were killed when two trucks collided near Rashakai interchange on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway in Nowshera district on Friday.

The police said Samad Khan (25) expired after collision between two trucks en-route to Peshawar from Islamabad.

The body was later retrieved by Rescue 1122 after cutting vehicle's tyres. The reason behind tragic incident was stated to be wrong overtaking.