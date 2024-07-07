Open Menu

One Killed In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2024 | 01:10 PM

One killed in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) A policeman was shot dead by unknown assailant on Sunday within the limits of Shahpur police station in Peshawar.

According to a private news channel, police said that the officer, who was on vacation, was returning from a gathering with friends when he was shot and killed.

A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim's brother, and the police have launched an investigation.

During the investigation, the friends who were present at the gathering were also being interrogated.

