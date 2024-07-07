One Killed In Peshawar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) A policeman was shot dead by unknown assailant on Sunday within the limits of Shahpur police station in Peshawar.
According to a private news channel, police said that the officer, who was on vacation, was returning from a gathering with friends when he was shot and killed.
A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim's brother, and the police have launched an investigation.
During the investigation, the friends who were present at the gathering were also being interrogated.
