One killed in Pindi Bhatian firing incident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :A tuck shop owner was killed by firing that occurred near Pindi Bhatian Motorway, Police reported on Thursday. According to details, three robbers barged into the shop of a person located in the vicinity of Pindi Bhatian Motorway, and opened fire for looting purpose.

As a result of firing, the owner of the shop died on the spot. Police rushed to the site and started search to arrest the perpetrators of crime. No arrest was made so far till the filling of this report.