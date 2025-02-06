Open Menu

One Killed In Quetta Firing Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 06:40 PM

One killed in Quetta firing incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) One person was killed in a firing incident that took place near Raisani road area of Quetta, tv channels quoting police

reported on Thursday.

According to details, unidentified motorcyclist opened fire and killed a person travelling by car near Raisani road area and

escaped from the scene.

A police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead identified as Gull Muhammad to the hospital.

Police started search operation for the perpetrators.

