One killed in Rawalpindi wall-collapse incident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) One person was killed in a wall-collapse incident that took place near Rata Amral area of Rawalpindi, tv channels

quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a man tragically lost his life when a wall fell on him near Rata Amral area of district

Rawalpindi.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the body of ill-fated person to hospital.

The incident of wall collapse was held due to heavy rain and storm that hit Rawalpindi and Islamabad areas.