One killed in road accident

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :-:A man was killed in a collision between a truck and a tractor trolley near Noorpur canal here on Friday.

According to police, a truck (LES-305) was heading towards Alahabad when it collided with a tractor trolley near Noorpur canal due to thick fog. Truck driver Wasim Khan died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to DHQ hospital Kasur.

Sadr police are investigating.