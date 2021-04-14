One killed in road accident

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :A man was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Mandi Usmanwala police station on Wednesday.

According to police, Abu Bakar, a resident of Pyal Kalan a nearby locality of Kasur was returning home from Mandi Usmanwala on a motorbike when he collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

He died on the spot.

On information, Mandi Usmanwala police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the local hospital.

Further investigation was underway.