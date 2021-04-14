UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

One killed in road accident

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :A man was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Mandi Usmanwala police station on Wednesday.

According to police, Abu Bakar, a resident of Pyal Kalan a nearby locality of Kasur was returning home from Mandi Usmanwala on a motorbike when he collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

He died on the spot.

On information, Mandi Usmanwala police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the local hospital.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Died Road Accident Man Kasur From

Recent Stories

Realme 8 Series Launch Event Photo Leaked

25 minutes ago

US acknowledges Pakistan’s continuous efforts fo ..

34 minutes ago

Federal Govt decides to ban Tehreek-i-Labbaik Paki ..

43 minutes ago

UAE-Russian Business Council discusses ways of boo ..

45 minutes ago

Farmers advised to adopt modern technology during ..

29 minutes ago

Noise pollution poses long-term risk to trees: stu ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.