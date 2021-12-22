One killed in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :One person was killed when a vehicle fell into a deep gorge owing to the brake failure here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a Suzuki vehicle fell into a deep gorge when the driver lost his control due to the brake failure in the village Gujjal an area of Havelian Police Station.

Locals have recovered the driver from the gorge and shifted him to D-type hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The body was handed over to the family after the completion of medicolegal formalities. Havelian police also registered a case and started investigation.