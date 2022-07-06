UrduPoint.com

One Killed In Road Accident

Published July 06, 2022

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :A person was crushed to death under a truck while climbing on it at Taunsa Morr Tehsil, Kot Addu on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, a 37-years-old person namely Muhammad Ramzan son of Haider, a resident of Taunsa, was climbing on the truck and suddenly fell down as his feet slipped.

The truck ran over him and he died on the spot.

Upon receiving the information, the rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Tehsil headquarters hospital, Kot Addu.

