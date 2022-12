SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :A man was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Bhalwal police station on Monday.

According to police, Muhammad Mumtaz (51) was riding a motorcycle when a rashlydriven car hit him near Ajnala, Sargodha road. He died on the spot due to head injuries.

The body was sent to hospital for necessary formalities.