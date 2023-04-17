One killed in road accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :One person was killed while another got critical injuries in a road accident when a car, rickshaw, and motorcycle collided in Karachi on Monday.

As per details, Rescue sources said that the accident occurred near Nursery area at Shahra-e-Faisal in Karachi where a car collided with a rickshaw and motorcycle, resultantly, one person was killed while another got serious injuries, a private news channel reported.

Police and Rescue-1122 teams reached the site immediately and shifted the body and injured to a nearby hospital.