One killed in road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :One person was killed while another got critical injuries in a road accident in the Bahawalnagar district of Punjab, as reported on a private news channel.

According to the rescue, the tragic accident took place at Haroonabad Road where a fast-moving passenger van hit a motorcycle.

The man riding the motorcycle died on the spot while the young son was severely wounded.

Police and Rescue-1122 teams reached the site immediately and shifted the body and injured to a nearby hospital.

The police took the passenger van into custody, but the driver managed to escape.