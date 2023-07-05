One killed in road accident

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :At least one tourist from Peshawar was killed while three others sustained critical injuries when their Rickshaw overturned at Toheedabad Nathiagali on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, a terrifying accident struck a group of tourists hailing from Peshawar which left a young man dead and three others severely injured.

A well-equipped rescue medical team reached the accident site and provided immediate assistance to the victims.

The unfortunate incident claimed the life of Jawad while Yaser, Akhtar Hussain, and Abdul Rahman sustained critical injuries.

Subsequently, the injured were transferred to Civil Hospital Nathiagali for further medical treatment. However, due tothe critical condition of the injured tourists', Rescue-1122 Nathiagali shifted them to the DHQ Hospital Abbottabad for intensive care.