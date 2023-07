SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :A man was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Shahpur city police station on Sunday.

Police said that Muhammad Ismail (48) r/o Zaman Colony was riding a motorcycle onKhushab-Shahpur road when a rashly driven car hit his two-wheeler. He died on the spot.

Investigation was underway.