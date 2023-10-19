Open Menu

One Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2023 | 06:31 PM

One killed in road accident

One person was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a pick-up truck at Khushalgarh Bridge in Tehsil Gumbat, Kohat, on Thursday

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) One person was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a pick-up truck at Khushalgarh Bridge in Tehsil Gumbat, Kohat, on Thursday.

According to the details by Rescue 1122, the accident took place between a motorcycle and a pick-up on the Khushalgarh Bridge, as a result of which the motorcycle rider Rahim Gul, son of Ajab Gul, aged 20, resident of Khushalgarh, fell down the bridge into the Indus River after being hit.

On receiving the emergency report to the rescue control room, the medical team responded in time but Rahim Gul had died.

The body was recovered from the water and shifted to RHC Hospital Gumbat.

Arq/378

Related Topics

Accident Water Died Kohat Ajab Gul Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

International conference on Halal standardization ..

International conference on Halal standardization marks successful collaboration ..

3 minutes ago
 DCs to ensure reduction in prices of essential com ..

DCs to ensure reduction in prices of essential commodities

3 minutes ago
 SEPA orders six builders to stop construction on v ..

SEPA orders six builders to stop construction on violation of EPA act

3 minutes ago
 27 IUB teachers among top 2 percent scientists of ..

27 IUB teachers among top 2 percent scientists of the world

3 minutes ago
 Namaz-e-Janaza of Sepoy Sajid Azam Shaheed offered ..

Namaz-e-Janaza of Sepoy Sajid Azam Shaheed offered at Nakyal Azad Kashmir

13 minutes ago
 Chief Justice issues warning against corruption, v ..

Chief Justice issues warning against corruption, vows strict action

6 minutes ago
FIA spring into action against human trafficking, ..

FIA spring into action against human trafficking, Hundi/Hawala

6 minutes ago
 DC Sanghar warns of action on fare hike and overlo ..

DC Sanghar warns of action on fare hike and overloading transport

6 minutes ago
 Sweden arrests two over alleged intelligence breac ..

Sweden arrests two over alleged intelligence breach

3 minutes ago
 DC visits Sher Bagh to inspect facilities

DC visits Sher Bagh to inspect facilities

3 minutes ago
 IHC grants protective bail to Nawaz Sharif till Oc ..

IHC grants protective bail to Nawaz Sharif till Oct 24

3 minutes ago
 Man dies, 16 students injured in road mishap

Man dies, 16 students injured in road mishap

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan