One killed in road accident

One person was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a pick-up truck at Khushalgarh Bridge in Tehsil Gumbat, Kohat, on Thursday

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) One person was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a pick-up truck at Khushalgarh Bridge in Tehsil Gumbat, Kohat, on Thursday.

According to the details by Rescue 1122, the accident took place between a motorcycle and a pick-up on the Khushalgarh Bridge, as a result of which the motorcycle rider Rahim Gul, son of Ajab Gul, aged 20, resident of Khushalgarh, fell down the bridge into the Indus River after being hit.

On receiving the emergency report to the rescue control room, the medical team responded in time but Rahim Gul had died.

The body was recovered from the water and shifted to RHC Hospital Gumbat.

Arq/378