One Killed In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 02:30 PM

One killed in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A man was killed in a road accident in Kot Addu area on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, a man, who has yet to be identified

was riding a motorcycle when a rashly driven truck hit him near

Adda Muhammadabad. He died on the spot.

The rescuers shifted the body to a hospital for legal formalities.

Police were investigating.

