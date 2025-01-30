One Killed In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 02:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A man was killed in a road accident in Kot Addu area on Thursday.
According to rescue sources, a man, who has yet to be identified
was riding a motorcycle when a rashly driven truck hit him near
Adda Muhammadabad. He died on the spot.
The rescuers shifted the body to a hospital for legal formalities.
Police were investigating.
