UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 05:12 PM

One killed in road accident

One person was killed while another sustained injuries in a collision between a Pijaro and Motorbike here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :One person was killed while another sustained injuries in a collision between a Pijaro and Motorbike here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, Bilal Hussain (46) and Sajjid Majeed (24) were going towards Islamabad when a Pijaro ICT HK 639 hit the motorbike at Committee Chowk underpass, killing Sajjid Majeed on spot while Bilal Hussain received multiple injuries.

The Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ), while the dead body was shifted to Banazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for legal formalities.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Islamabad Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

1 hour ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

2 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

2 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

2 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

2 hours ago

Lyon are too sharp for Toulon and grap Top 14 top ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.