One killed in road accident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :One person was killed while another sustained injuries in a collision between a Pijaro and Motorbike here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, Bilal Hussain (46) and Sajjid Majeed (24) were going towards Islamabad when a Pijaro ICT HK 639 hit the motorbike at Committee Chowk underpass, killing Sajjid Majeed on spot while Bilal Hussain received multiple injuries.

The Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ), while the dead body was shifted to Banazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for legal formalities.