One killed in road accident at Padag area of Nushki

NUSHKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :One person was killed in a road accident as a speedy tractor-trolley hit a motorbike at Padag area of Nushki on Wednesday.

According to levies sources, motorcyclist, Suleman son of Maqsood was going to home on motorbike when he reached at Padag area of Nushki, a tractor-trolley hit his motorbike from opposite side due to over speed.

As a result, Suleman sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Levies force reached the site and arrested the driver of tractor-trolley.