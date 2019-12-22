One killed in road accident due to fog

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::A man was killed in a road accident due to dense fog, near here on Sunday early morning.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place near 15-L Mian Channu where a van hit a motorcycle due to poor visibility caused by the dense fog. The motorcyclist died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 handed over the body to the heirs.

