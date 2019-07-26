One killed in road accident in Arifwala

A 42-year-old man was killed in a tractor-motorbike collision in the limits of Arifwala police station here on Friday

ARIFWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :A 42-year-old man was killed in a tractor-motorbike collision in the limits of Arifwala police station here on Friday.

According to police, Muhammad Abbas, resident of Chak Badola, was going to work on his motorbike when he reached near the village a speedy tractor-trolley hit his motorbike from opposite direction.

Resultantly, he got severe injuries.

Rescue-1122 reached the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.

