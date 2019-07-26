UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed In Road Accident In Arifwala

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 02:51 PM

One killed in road accident in Arifwala

A 42-year-old man was killed in a tractor-motorbike collision in the limits of Arifwala police station here on Friday

ARIFWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :A 42-year-old man was killed in a tractor-motorbike collision in the limits of Arifwala police station here on Friday.

According to police, Muhammad Abbas, resident of Chak Badola, was going to work on his motorbike when he reached near the village a speedy tractor-trolley hit his motorbike from opposite direction.

Resultantly, he got severe injuries.

Rescue-1122 reached the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.

\378

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Man Arifwala SITE From

Recent Stories

Over 1,700 Syrians Return Home From Abroad Over Pa ..

1 minute ago

Turkey to Start Using Russia's S-400 in April 2020 ..

1 minute ago

Young woman commits suicide in Tharparkar

1 minute ago

Man electrocuted in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Kohat Board Announces HSSC Intermediate Result 201 ..

23 minutes ago

Nord Stream 2 AG Brings Action Before EU Court to ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.