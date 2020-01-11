UrduPoint.com
One Killed In Road Accident In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 52 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 04:09 PM

One killed in road accident in Faisalabad

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident, in the precincts of Samanabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident, in the precincts of Samanabad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Saturday that rashly driven tractor trolley hit a motorcycle near Sitiana Colony.

As a result, motorcyclist Ali Ashraf (26) received serious injuries and died on the spot.

In another incident, Nazia Akram (35) wife of Muhammad Akram resident of Sheroana Village in Jaranwala received injuries when dilapidated roof of her house caved in.

Rescue 1122 shifted the victim to THQ Hospital Jaranwala where her condition was stated to be stable.

