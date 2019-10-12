UrduPoint.com
One Killed In Road Accident In Rajanpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 05:03 PM

One killed in road accident in Rajanpur

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident near Chowk Allahabad here on Saturday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) : A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident near Chowk Allahabad here on Saturday.

Police said that Ishfaq Ahmad, resident of Sadiqabad was riding a motorcycle when a rashly driven truck hit him.

He died on the spot.

City police have arrested the truck driver and started legal action after taking truck into custody.

