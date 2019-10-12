One Killed In Road Accident In Rajanpur
Sat 12th October 2019
RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) : A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident near Chowk Allahabad here on Saturday.
Police said that Ishfaq Ahmad, resident of Sadiqabad was riding a motorcycle when a rashly driven truck hit him.
He died on the spot.
City police have arrested the truck driver and started legal action after taking truck into custody.