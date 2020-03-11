UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed In Road Accident In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:53 PM

One killed in road accident in Rawalpindi

A pedestrian was killed in a road accident in front of Giga Mall here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :A pedestrian was killed in a road accident in front of Giga Mall here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, 74-year-old, Ashiq Ahmed was hit to death by a speedy vehicle in front of Giga mall near DHA II, when he was crossing the road.

He died on the spot while the unknown driver fled from the scene.

On information, Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the body to Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) for legal formalities.

Police have registered a case against the unknown driver while further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Pakistan Driver Road Vehicle Died Road Accident From

Recent Stories

ECC  approves proposal for subsidized electricity

19 minutes ago

COVID-19 may take 5 days to show symptoms: Study

20 minutes ago

Citizens for deploying additional staff at PIMS ca ..

20 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar calls ca ..

20 minutes ago

Seminar on aviation industry held at University of ..

20 minutes ago

Drug peddler arrested in Karachi

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.