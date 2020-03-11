One killed in road accident in Rawalpindi

A pedestrian was killed in a road accident in front of Giga Mall here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :A pedestrian was killed in a road accident in front of Giga Mall here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, 74-year-old, Ashiq Ahmed was hit to death by a speedy vehicle in front of Giga mall near DHA II, when he was crossing the road.

He died on the spot while the unknown driver fled from the scene.

On information, Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the body to Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) for legal formalities.

Police have registered a case against the unknown driver while further investigations were underway.