A motorcyclist was killed in an accident here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in an accident here on Tuesday.

According to police, Akash and Sajid were on their way back by motorbike when a speedy bus hit them near village Gujjur Goraya. As a result Akash died on the spot while Sajid received injuries and was shifted to hospital.