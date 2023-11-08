Open Menu

One Killed In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2023 | 11:10 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) A 70-year old man was killed after being hit by speeding motorbike here Wednesday.

An incident took place near basti seetpur in Khan Garh where a passerby who was an old man namely Bashir Hussain, son of Azeem Bukhsh was hit by speeding motorbike and died on the spot due to multiple injuries.

Eyewitness confirmed that the death cause due to over-speeding of bike rider who later fled from the scene.

Rescue ambulance was dispatched from Alipur as the nearby rescue office where the call received.

Body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs on their special request instead of shifting to hospital.

Police have registered a case and started search of accused biker.

