One Killed In Road Mishap
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 05:10 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) A man was killed and two others sustained injuries after a car turned upside down near Makhdoompur on Sunday.
According to Rescue officials, a car was on its way when it went out of control due to over speeding.
As a result, 50-year-old Haji Mubarak of Faisalabad died on-the-spot, while Ansar Mubarak and Alizay sustained injuries.
A Rescue team shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Makhdoompur after providing them with the first aid.
APP/qbs
Recent Stories
SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition
Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIBF
RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across Dubai in 2024
UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Directors of Securities and Comm ..
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss Palestinian develo ..
DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water consumption
GCC strongly condemns, denounces Israeli occupation statements against Saudi Ara ..
UAE, Japan to complete negotiations on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreem ..
Africa to establish its own credit rating agency
29 people confirmed missing after landslide in China
China's CPI up 0.5% in January
Kosovars go to polls in early parliamentary elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One killed in road mishap2 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested, recovered 1480g hashish12 minutes ago
-
4 injured in vehicle collision with police van12 minutes ago
-
Bani Police bust 3-member bike lifters’ gang12 minutes ago
-
Police urge drivers to install back lights to prevent accidents12 minutes ago
-
4 hurt in road mishap12 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi invites investors to explore business opportunities in KP12 minutes ago
-
Food commodities' quality, prices inspected32 minutes ago
-
PML-N leaders rendered lots of sacrifices for democracy: Attaullah Tarar52 minutes ago
-
Sargodha Education Board of Governors meets1 hour ago
-
CM lauded for launching anti-encroachment operation1 hour ago
-
Six outlaws held; drugs, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan1 hour ago