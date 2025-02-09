Open Menu

One Killed In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 05:10 PM

One killed in road mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) A man was killed and two others sustained injuries after a car turned upside down near Makhdoompur on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, a car was on its way when it went out of control due to over speeding.

As a result, 50-year-old Haji Mubarak of Faisalabad died on-the-spot, while Ansar Mubarak and Alizay sustained injuries.

A Rescue team shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Makhdoompur after providing them with the first aid.

APP/qbs

