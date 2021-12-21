UrduPoint.com

One Killed In Road Mishap In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 seconds ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 01:08 PM

One killed in road mishap in faisalabad

A person was killed,while pillion rider was injured in a road accident on Aminpur road Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :A person was killed,while pillion rider was injured in a road accident on Aminpur road Tuesday.

Rescue-1122 said that two persons Feroz and Umar were riding a motorcycle when they collided with a rickshaw near Chak no 29-JB morr on Aminpur road.As a result, Feroz died on the spot, while Umar was shifted to Allied Hospital in critical condition.

The body was handed over to police.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Died Road Accident

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram opens up about Indian failure in T20 W ..

Wasim Akram opens up about Indian failure in T20 World Cup

2 minutes ago
 Russia Sets No Ultimatums on Timing of Response to ..

Russia Sets No Ultimatums on Timing of Response to Its Security Proposals - Dipl ..

few seconds
 Russian Diplomat Says Possible to Reach Understand ..

Russian Diplomat Says Possible to Reach Understanding With US on Security Guaran ..

2 seconds ago
 Russian Diplomat Says West Will Not Be Able to Iso ..

Russian Diplomat Says West Will Not Be Able to Isolate Moscow

5 seconds ago
 Rs 4.33 per unit increases in power tariff likely ..

Rs 4.33 per unit increases in power tariff likely for November

7 seconds ago
 Investigative Committee of Belarus Opens Criminal ..

Investigative Committee of Belarus Opens Criminal Case Over Attack on Embassy in ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.