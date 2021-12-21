One Killed In Road Mishap In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 seconds ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 01:08 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :A person was killed,while pillion rider was injured in a road accident on Aminpur road Tuesday.
Rescue-1122 said that two persons Feroz and Umar were riding a motorcycle when they collided with a rickshaw near Chak no 29-JB morr on Aminpur road.As a result, Feroz died on the spot, while Umar was shifted to Allied Hospital in critical condition.
The body was handed over to police.