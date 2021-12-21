One killed in road mishap in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

A person was killed,while pillion rider was injured in a road accident on Aminpur road Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :A person was killed,while pillion rider was injured in a road accident on Aminpur road Tuesday.

Rescue-1122 said that two persons Feroz and Umar were riding a motorcycle when they collided with a rickshaw near Chak no 29-JB morr on Aminpur road.As a result, Feroz died on the spot, while Umar was shifted to Allied Hospital in critical condition.

The body was handed over to police.