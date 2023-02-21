One Killed In Road Mishap Ub Haripur
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 06:34 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :A school teacher on Tuesday died after an over-speeding car hit his two-wheeler at Dhinda Haripur bypass road.
According to the police spokesman, a teacher of Halljadal school Hafiz Umair Sattar was going home after performing his duty, when he reached Dhinda village on the bypass road an over-speeding car hit his motorcycle and as a result, he sustained serious injuries.
Rescue 1122 shifted him to Trauma Center Haripur where he succumbed to injuries. City police station Haripur registered a case and started an investigation.