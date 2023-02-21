One killed in road mishap ub Haripur

A school teacher on Tuesday died after an over-speeding car hit his two-wheeler at Dhinda Haripur bypass road

According to the police spokesman, a teacher of Halljadal school Hafiz Umair Sattar was going home after performing his duty, when he reached Dhinda village on the bypass road an over-speeding car hit his motorcycle and as a result, he sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted him to Trauma Center Haripur where he succumbed to injuries. City police station Haripur registered a case and started an investigation.