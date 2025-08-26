One killed in roof collapse in Kot Radha Kishan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) A man lost his life after the roof of a house collapsed in Mohalla Ansayan, Kot Radha Kishan on Tuesday.

According to a private news channel and rescue officials, the deceased was identified as Ali Hamza. The roof reportedly caved in due to heavy rain in the area.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot soon after the incident. Authorities shifted the body to a nearby hospital for legal formalities.