One killed in roof collapse incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :One person was killed as a roof of house collapsed during recent rain spell near Liaquatabad of Angaragoth in Karachi on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources, the roof of the house caved in, Resultantly, one person buried under the debris, a private news channel reported.

The body was shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem, , they stated.