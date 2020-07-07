UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed In Roof Collapse Incident

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 07:03 PM

One killed in roof collapse incident

One person was killed as a roof of house collapsed during recent rain spell near Liaquatabad of Angaragoth in Karachi on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :One person was killed as a roof of house collapsed during recent rain spell near Liaquatabad of Angaragoth in Karachi on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources, the roof of the house caved in, Resultantly, one person buried under the debris, a private news channel reported.

The body was shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem, , they stated.

Related Topics

Karachi

Recent Stories

InfinixHot 9 play,more storage, more fun!

5 minutes ago

CBUAE publishes financial stability report

6 minutes ago

SEC approves ‘Esnad’ initiative submitted by S ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan condoles with Turkey over deaths in firew ..

17 minutes ago

PSL-V: Broadcasters seek action against PCB on ins ..

22 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Armed Attack on S ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.