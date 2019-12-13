UrduPoint.com
One Killed In Roof Collapse Incident In Sialkot

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:10 PM

One killed in roof collapse incident in Sialkot

A young man was killed when roof of a house collapsed on Friday due to rain in city area

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) -:A young man was killed when roof of a house collapsed on Friday due to rain in city area.

According to Rescue 1122, the roof of a house near old sabzi mandi collapsed due to continuous rain. After hectic efforts rescuers retrieved the body from the debris.

He was identified as Akram (29), resident of Narowal, said police.

