One Killed In Sheikhupura Firing
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 07:20 PM
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) One person was killed in a firing incident that took place in Sheikhupura area of Punjab, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.
According to initial reports, unknown assailants opened fire and killed a person near Sheikhupura area.
The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the body identified as Shabbir Hussain to hospital. Police team also reached the spot and started investigation.
