Open Menu

One Killed In Sheikhupura Firing

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 07:20 PM

One killed in Sheikhupura firing

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) One person was killed in a firing incident that took place in Sheikhupura area of Punjab, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, unknown assailants opened fire and killed a person near Sheikhupura area.

The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the body identified as Shabbir Hussain to hospital. Police team also reached the spot and started investigation.

Recent Stories

General Budget Committee discusses draft budget fo ..

General Budget Committee discusses draft budget for fiscal year 2026

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler meets first cohort of PhD students a ..

Sharjah Ruler meets first cohort of PhD students at GSU

10 minutes ago
 ne’ma signs MoUs with Nestlé UAE, House of Pops ..

Ne’ma signs MoUs with Nestlé UAE, House of Pops to boost private sector role ..

10 minutes ago
 CARACAL awarded contract to supply advanced sniper ..

CARACAL awarded contract to supply advanced sniper rifles to India’s CRPF

25 minutes ago
 Ajman CP reviews service quality report at Sheikh ..

Ajman CP reviews service quality report at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Ajman

55 minutes ago
 Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport ..

Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport surprise Saudi visitors with u ..

1 hour ago
Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory i ..

Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory in Asia Cup final

1 hour ago
 Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Inc ..

Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Income & Expenditure Survey in Aj ..

1 hour ago
 Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakis ..

Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in r ..

PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in review

2 hours ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends 2nd Socia ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends 2nd Social Care Forum

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Farms Group, Food Tech Valley to launch 260 ..

Al Ain Farms Group, Food Tech Valley to launch 260,000 sq.ft. logistics hub to a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan