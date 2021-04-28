One killed in Sherwan Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :At least one man killed and his wife critically injured on Wednesday in the name of honour at Village Jaral of Sherwan district Abbottabad while the assassin fled away successfully after committing the crime.

According to the police sources, three months ago Azhar resident of Sora Darra Sherwan who contracted a love marriage in the village, today both were going to attend a funeral procession of their relative.

Brother of the girl Omer ambushed on the way and when both reached the spot he opened fire, killed his brother in law Azhar and injured his sister, Omer fled away successfully after committing the crime.

Police shifted the dead body of the husband and injured wife to the hospital for postpartum and treatment, later the body was handed over to the family of Azhar. Sherwan police registered a case of murder and sent their teams for the arrest of killers.