One Killed In Swat Firing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2025 | 09:20 PM
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) One person was killed in a firing incident that took place near KalaKaly area of tehsil Kabal, Swat district, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Tuesday.
According to initial reports, unknown assailants opened fire and killed a local leader identified as Jaffar Khan near Kalakaly area of tehsil Kabal.
The police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital. Police team have started search operation to trace the perpetrators.
