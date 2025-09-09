Open Menu

One Killed In Swat Firing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2025 | 09:20 PM

One killed in Swat firing

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) One person was killed in a firing incident that took place near KalaKaly area of tehsil Kabal, Swat district, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, unknown assailants opened fire and killed a local leader identified as Jaffar Khan near Kalakaly area of tehsil Kabal.

The police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital. Police team have started search operation to trace the perpetrators.

Recent Stories

'BRIDGE' engages media leaders & policymakers at I ..

'BRIDGE' engages media leaders & policymakers at IGCF in lead-up to 2025 Abu Dha ..

18 minutes ago
 PAL hosts special event as part of National Monsoo ..

PAL hosts special event as part of National Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 202 ..

14 minutes ago
 Policeman shot dead in Shah Latif area

Policeman shot dead in Shah Latif area

14 minutes ago
 OPEC: Resilience of UAE’s non-oil economy suppor ..

OPEC: Resilience of UAE’s non-oil economy supports growth; strengthens country ..

33 minutes ago
 Punjab launches excavation at four heritage sites ..

Punjab launches excavation at four heritage sites to uncover ancient history

14 minutes ago
 NDMA issues high alert for heavy rains and flash f ..

NDMA issues high alert for heavy rains and flash floods in Balochistan

15 minutes ago
SC adjourns super tax case till tomorrow

SC adjourns super tax case till tomorrow

16 minutes ago
 13 injured in traffic accident in Karachi

13 injured in traffic accident in Karachi

16 minutes ago
 Policeman killed in Karachi firing

Policeman killed in Karachi firing

16 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi slams PTI govt for failure to resto ..

Governor Kundi slams PTI govt for failure to restore peace in KP

16 minutes ago
 President visits Major Adnan Shaheed, Major Moiz S ..

President visits Major Adnan Shaheed, Major Moiz Shaheed residences to express s ..

17 minutes ago
 Palestinians left with ‘no safe place’ to go a ..

Palestinians left with ‘no safe place’ to go as Israel presses on with Gaza ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan