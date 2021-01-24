UrduPoint.com
One Killed In Tractor-motorcycle Collision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 08:10 PM

One killed in tractor-motorcycle collision

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :A boy was killed and his brother was injured when their motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley near Chunian Industrial Estate on Sunday.

According to details, Zeeshan Ahmed and minor Hafeez Ahmed, both residents of Kot Asa Singh, were returning home from Chunian on a motorcycle when they were hit by a speeding tractor-trolley.

As a result, the younger brother died on-the-spot and the other was seriously injured.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue-1122 officials rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Chunian.

