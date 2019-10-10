One killed in tractor trolley-car collision in Muzaffargarh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :One person was killed when a tractor trolley collided with a speeding car near Alipur tehsil, Muzaffargarh District on early Thursday morning.

According to Police, the accident occurred due to over-speeding and was so severe that the one men died on the spot, private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the body to nearby hospital, Police officials added.