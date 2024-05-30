One killed in traffic accident

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) One killed while another sustained serious injuries on Thursday in a traffic accident near the Baloch Colony Flyover on Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi.

According to a private news channel, the accident occurred when an over speeding car collided with another car coming from the opposite direction.

The deceased was identified as Zaigham, while the injured was identified as Ali.

Both the injured and the deceased were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment. Police has initiated an investigation into the incident to ascertain the exact cause of the collision.