One Killed In Traffic Accident In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM

One killed in traffic accident in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) One killed while another injured on Monday in traffic accident on Abul Hassan Isphahani Road, Karachi.

According to a private news channel, rescue officials said that the incident occurred when a speeding bus crushed two motorcyclists on Abul Hassan Isphahani Road, resulting in the death of one and leaving another injured.

The driver of the bus fled the scene immediately after the accident.

The body of the deceased and the injured person were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The deceased was identified as Yasub Hussain, worked in printing press. He was with his friend Mohsin, on his way to place a printing order.

