One killed in traffic accident in Shergarh

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :A speeding motor car No. 1782 / F heading from Shergarh to Mardan rammed into a hotel near Malakand Road Shergarh after a tie rod broken,killing a man named Azeemuddin son of Babu Khan,resident Stan was critically injured.

According to detail, a car was coming from Shergah to Mardan when its tie-rod broke it went into a hotel by hitting a passerby identified as Azeemuddin son of Babu Khan. Azeemuddin received multiple injuries and was rushed to Takht Bhai Hospital where he could not survive,police confirmed his death.