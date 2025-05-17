One killed in truck, motorcycle collision in D IKhan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan May 17 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th May, 2025) One person was killed when the motorcycle was hit by a truck on Chashma Road on Saturday.

According to details, Rafique, a resident of Mandhran Kalan, died in a collision between a motorcycle and a truck near Dhotar Ada on Chashma Road.

He was rushed to the hospital immediately but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

His funeral prayers were offered in Mandhran Kalan.