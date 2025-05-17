One Killed In Truck, Motorcycle Collision In D IKhan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2025 | 06:50 PM
Dera Ismail Khan May 17 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th May, 2025) One person was killed when the motorcycle was hit by a truck on Chashma Road on Saturday.
According to details, Rafique, a resident of Mandhran Kalan, died in a collision between a motorcycle and a truck near Dhotar Ada on Chashma Road.
He was rushed to the hospital immediately but was pronounced dead upon arrival.
His funeral prayers were offered in Mandhran Kalan.
