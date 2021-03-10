One killed in truck-tanker collision at Taunsa Mor

A truck driver was killed when his vehicle collided with tanker at Taunsa Mor on Head Muhammad Wala Road in the wee hours of Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :A truck driver was killed when his vehicle collided with tanker at Taunsa Mor on Head Muhammad Wala Road in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to rescue officials, truck driver Ashraf fell asleep, which caused the accident.

The two cleaners of both vehicles were injured and shifted to a nearby hospital.