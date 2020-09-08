One killed in Ziarat road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :A man was killed while three others received injuries on Tuesday in a road accident occurred in Ziarat district, Levis sources confirmed.

One person died while three others injured when their vehicle turned turtle in Ziarat Cross area.

The dead body of the deceased and injured were taken to nearby hospital. Later the dead body was handed over to the family of the deceased.