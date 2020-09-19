UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Minor Girl Injured In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

One killed, minor girl injured in road accident

Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :-:A man was killed while a minor girl sustained serious injuries in a road accident near here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place near Naanowal-Variyo Road where a rashly driven car collided with a motorcycle.

As a result, Latif (50) died on the spot while three-year-old toddler Maira Batool d/o Khalil sustained injuries.

Rescuers shifted the victims to the local hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

