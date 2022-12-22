One killed, Nine held in an operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Khairpur police on Thursday claimed to have killed one most wanted criminal and arrested nine others during an operation in district Khairpur on Wednesday.

SSP Khairpur, Rohail Khoso said the police, in a short period of 25 days, killed one most wanted criminal and arrested nine others who were involved in robberies, car snatching and other crimes.

He directed all the SHOs to bring down the crime rate and not to compromise on law and order situation.