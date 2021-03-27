One killed, nine injured as scaffolding collapses

A labourer was killed while nine others sustained critical injuries when scaffolding in a factory collapsed, in the limits of Kot Radha Kishan police station here on Saturday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :A labourer was killed while nine others sustained critical injuries when scaffolding in a factory collapsed, in the limits of Kot Radha Kishan police station here on Saturday.

According to police, some labourers were busy in plastering the wall of Basti Lal Shah Textile Mills when suddenly scaffolding they were standing on collapsed.

As a result, laborer Khalid Hussain died on the spot while Rizwan, Safdar, Matloob, Nadeem, Imran and others sustained serious injuries.

On information, Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted four of the injured to Jinnah Hospital Lahore in critical condition while five others were shifted to THQ Hospital Kot Radha Kishan.

Police were investigating.