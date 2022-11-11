UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Nine Injured In Accidents

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 04:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was killed and nine others, including women, received injuries in two accidents near here on Friday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Saleem and Adeel were travelling on a motorcycle when they were hit by another bike driven by Gulfam near Chak No 187-RB.

Resultantly, they suffered injuries and were shifted to the Allied Hospital where Saleem died.

Separately, seven people were injured in a pile-up near Chak No 102, Mirzy wala, Jaranwala to Khurrianwala Road when a rashly driven bus hit two vehicles.

As a result, Wasif , Kashif , Muzammal , Abida , Musarat Yasin, Abida Parveenand Razia were injured and shifted to the THQ hospital, Jarranwala.

