One killed on road, three injured in grenade blast

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :A youth was killed when two cars collided in Jamrud Bazaar here on Friday.

Local police said, a youth named Muhammad Alam was killed as a result of collision between two speedy cars in Jamrud Bazaar.

In another incident three brothers were injured when a hand-grenade exploded in Sardar Kali area of Jamrud on Friday.

The injured brothers were shifted to hospital for treatment.