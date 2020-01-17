One Killed On Road, Three Injured In Grenade Blast
Fri 17th January 2020 | 02:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :A youth was killed when two cars collided in Jamrud Bazaar here on Friday.
Local police said, a youth named Muhammad Alam was killed as a result of collision between two speedy cars in Jamrud Bazaar.
In another incident three brothers were injured when a hand-grenade exploded in Sardar Kali area of Jamrud on Friday.
The injured brothers were shifted to hospital for treatment.