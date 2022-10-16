One killed, one hurt as truck ran over motorcycle

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :A woman was killed while her husband sustained serious injuries as over speeding truck ran over the motorcycle at Multan road on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, a motorcycle was hit by a speedy truck while overtaking near Chitti Pulli Multan road.

As a result, Safia Bibi died on the spot while her husband Shabbir Ahmed sustained serious injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body and injured to district headquarters hospital. While the truck driver managed to escape from there.

Police have started legal action into the incident.