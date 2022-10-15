One killed, one hurt in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :A person was killed while another sustained injuries due to collision between over speeding truck, car and motorcycle near Noor Shah Talai road Tehsil Kot Addu.

According to Rescue officials, an over speeding truck hit a car and motorcycle near Noor Shah Talai road in which car rider sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

The motorcycle rider sustained minor injuries which was provided first aid on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Tehsil headquarters hospital Kot Addu. The deceased was identified as Javed Iqbal s/o Shah Muhammad resident of Kot Addu.

Police have registered the case and started investigation.